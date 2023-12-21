BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Ugly and hilarious sweaters to liven up your holiday mood

Christmas is a time of tradition. Every family has its own, such as when exactly presents get opened, whether a secret Santa system is used or a white elephant game is played and more. Then there are the common traditions like putting up decorations inside and out, pretending you like eggnog and, the most fun of all, attending or throwing an ugly Christmas sweater party.

There are many reasons why this tradition took off and has yet to come back down, but one of the biggest is the simple joy that comes from letting go of your appearance-based worries and having some silly, dumb fun with the people you care about most.