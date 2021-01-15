Celebrating the Life & Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Life’s most persistent and urgent questions is, what are you doing for others?” That quote is one of many left behind by civil rights leader dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Locally, the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council has made it their mission to continue spreading Dr. King’s message of unity and equality for all.

Watch as Lindsey Leverett-Higgins, Vice President of the NWA MLK Council joins Good Day NWA with what the council has planned for this year.

2021 NWA MLK Events