Celebrating Trudy Haynes, Watching a Royal Movie Unfold, & Pandas Enjoying the Snow – What You Need to Know

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at some stories that are trending on social media including the celebration of a broadcast pioneer and what Kristen Stewart will look like as a Royal.

February is black history month and we wanted to take some time to celebrate an icon. Broadcast pioneer Trudy Haynes broke racial barriers and glass ceilings. She became the country s first black TV Weather Reporter in 1963 at WXYZ in Detroit, Michigan. From there she moved on to become the first black reporter for KYW TV in Philadelphia where she overcame workplace bias and embarked on a long career interviewing notable Americans including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the height of the Civil Rights Movement. Now in her 90s, Trudy Haynes is still at it, conducting interviews on her social media platform, “On Camera With Trudy.”

Kristen Stewart in stepping into the shoes of the Royal Family. Good Day NWA gets a first look at Stewart playing the role of Princess Diana for the new movie “Spencer.” The film will focuses on one weekend in the life of Princess Diana as she spends the holidays with the Royal Family and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. Production on “Spencer” is now underway and scheduled for release in the fall.

The Vermont teacher behind the now infamous Bernie Sanders mittens is putting her fame to good use. Jen Ellis made the original mittens for Senator Sanders who wore them during the Presidential Inauguration. Bernie and his mittens quickly became a meme shared around the world. Ellis made three more pairs which were auctioned off for charity. The mittens going for over $6,000. The money raised will benefit “Outright Vermont,” an LGBTQ advocacy organization.

If you’re looking for a pick me up, here you go. This video is from the National Zoo in Washington, DC of Mei Xiang and Tian Tian. As you can see, the giant pandas enjoyed the snowfall over the weekend with a few rolls and slides down the hillside. Experts say a panda’s thick, wooly coat helps keep them warm in the cold. The National Zoo has a live panda cam in their exhibit if you want more panda cuteness.