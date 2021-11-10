Celebrity Waiter Returns; NWA Audio Theater’s Show; International Education Week – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Alpha Kappa Sorority Inc., Phi Alpha Omega Chapter and the Tea Rose Foundation of Northwest Arkansas present the 22nd Annual Celebrity Waiter Fundraising Event. This year’s event honors unsung heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can support your favorite waiter financially, and bid in the silent and live auctions. Proceeds support scholarships for deserving students in our region. Entertainment includes singer, songwriter and producer Brian McKnight and regional favorite Rodney Block Collective. The event is happening virtually Saturday, November 13 beginning at 7:00 p.m.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater is presenting “The Western Hour” at 214 Create (the former Arts Center of the Ozarks) in Springdale. Will the Marshal save the day? Will that masked man catch the Killer? Find out at “The Western Hour” on Sunday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Just announced, the University of Arkansas will celebrate International Education Week all next week from Monday to Friday with both in-person and virtual events. The week is an opportunity to learn about the world through more than 100 countries represented on campus. The theme for 2021 is “Together is Better,” a reminder that international education promotes global belonging in the UA community. We have a full schedule of events on our website.

Things are getting jolly real quick around Northwest Arkansas. In case you missed it, ‘Holidaze’ — the popular, holiday-themed pop-up bar is coming back with 2 locations this year. The first will be outside the Walton Arts Center on Dickson Street. The other will be at 101 North Block Avenue in Fayetteville. Both locations will open Friday, November 19th.