Charlie & the Chocolate Factory at WAC; Live Music; Distinguished Speaker at Crystal Bridges – Happening in NWA

If you’re in the mood for some live music, be sure to check out Gavin Sumrall at Six Twelve Coffeehouse and Bar in Fayetteville on Tuesday, November 30. In addition to the music there are drinks and food available to enjoy. The event is from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 30 is opening day for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Walton Arts Center. The show is only here until Sunday and it’s virtually sold out. But, pro-tip. If you want to just be in the atmosphere of the Chocolate Factory, the holiday pop-up bar Holidaze is open while the show is going on. Additionally, on Friday, December 3, WAC is hosting a Cocktail Class with some show-themed cocktails and there are still a few tickets remaining for that.

On Thursday, December 2 Crystal Bridges and Canopy NWA are welcoming photographer and photojournalist Steve McCurry for their Distinguished Speaker Series. Tickets are twelve dollars for members and fifteen dollars for non-members to hear about Steve’s multi-decade and continent-crossing career. The event on Thursday begins at 7:00 p.m.

Nominations for our Woman of the Year award are now open. Help us recognize those who lead and inspire. We know you have remarkable women in your life, and we want to hear about them. Nominations are open now through December 31.

