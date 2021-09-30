Chasing Storms With Local Musician Shannon Wurst

Mount Sequoyah is the place to be for an outdoor concert happening this weekend.
Watch as local musician Shannon Wurst performs on Good Day NWA.
See details on Shannon’s performance at Music on the Mountain below:
Friday, October 1
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Mount Sequoyah
Tickets: Adults $15
Kids:$10
Additional Music on the Mountain performers:
- October 8 – Larry Mitchell
- October 9 – Tim Eriksen
- October 15 – Rochelle Bradshaw and Crazy Neighbor
- October 22 – Brant Jester Quartet
- October 23 – Effron White
- November 6 – Kevin Blagg (in Clapp Auditorium)
- November 21 – Chamber Music on the Mountain