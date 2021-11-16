Chef Case Dighero Demonstrates How to Properly Carve Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Chef Case Dighero joins Good Day NWA for a Tasty Tuesday! As many of us are already starting to prepare for our Thanksgiving meals, if you want to know how to properly carve a turkey, this demonstration is for you!

Watch as Chef Case carves the bird and also provides his favorite new recipe for cooking your turkey this holiday season.

Cider Brined Turkey with Cinnamon Spice

Serves 8 to 10 | Prep, Cook Time: 12 Hours