Chef Case Dighero Demonstrates How to Properly Carve Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Chef Case Dighero joins Good Day NWA for a Tasty Tuesday! As many of us are already starting to prepare for our Thanksgiving meals, if you want to know how to properly carve a turkey, this demonstration is for you!

Watch as Chef Case carves the bird and also provides his favorite new recipe for cooking your turkey this holiday season.

Cider Brined Turkey with Cinnamon Spice
Serves 8 to 10 | Prep, Cook Time: 12 Hours

  • 2 quarts plus 1 cup apple cider
  • 1 cup kosher salt, plus additional
  • 1 cup soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 10 whole star anise pods, plus additional
  • 6 garlic cloves, whole
  • 6 1/4”-thick slices ginger, peeled
  • 2 3”-4” cinnamon sticks, plus additional
  • 1 12–14-lb. turkey
  • 3/4 pound unsalted butter (3 sticks), softened
  • 1 bunch fresh rosemary, chopped plus 6 additional whole sprigs
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • Freshly ground black pepper

