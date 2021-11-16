Chef’s Table; Colony House; New Show at TheatreSquared – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Happening Tuesday, November 16 at Rock & Republic in Springdale, they are having a Chef’s Table event featuring Chef Matt Cooper. Tickets for the event include a 3-course dining experience with wine pairings, plus you’ll enjoy the music of a live classical guitarist. This event has limited seating. If you miss this one or if it’s sold out, they have another one planned for December 15 featuring Chef Jennifer Hill Booker!

The popular band “Colony House” is bringing their “Back Before You Know It” Tour to George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville on Tuesday, November 16. This is another event that’s almost sold out, so get tickets while you can. Door open at seven and the music starts at eight-thirty. Tickets start at twenty bucks. Here’s an interesting tidbit about the band. Two of their members, Caleb and Will are sons of contemporary Christian musician, Steven Curtis Chapman who has had a string of hits over his career. You can see for yourself what his sons have been up to tonight at George’s.

TheatreSquared is presenting a new show. In-person performances of “Marie and Rosetta” begin Wednesday, November 17, you can also enjoy hi-definition streaming of this performance. Both in-person and streaming options are available until December 12. The New York Times has hailed the show as a “roof-raising” celebration of gospel, rhythm, blues, and rock. The plot revolves around Sister Rosetta Tharpe—an Arkansas native—at her first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they are preparing for the tour that would establish them as one of the great duos in music history.