We could see kids between ages 5 and 11 start taking the Covid-19 vaccine very soon, pending authorization from the CDC.

Parents, we know you have questions to decide what’s best for your family, and that’s why Dr. Rob Williams, Chief Medical Officer from Arkansas Children’s Northwest joins Good Day NWA with advice on the vaccine, the difference in vaccines for the different age groups, and how Arkansas Children’s Northwest will be handing the vaccine administration.

