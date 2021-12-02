Chocolatey Fun with “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” Star Nic Mains

He’s known for this greedy and insatiable appetite. He also learned the hard way what happens to children who don’t listen to Mr. Wonka.
Watch as Nic Mains (Augustus Gloop) joins Good Day NWA to talk about “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and what audiences can expect from this production, on the stage now at Walton Arts Center.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Walton Arts Center | Baum Walker Hall
- Thursday, Dec. 2, 1:30p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 2, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 3, 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 4, 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 4, 8:00 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 5, 2:00 p.m.