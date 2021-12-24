Christmas Chocolate; Guy Wilkerson Christmas Food Box Giveaway – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

It’s the gift that keeps on giving! While you’re shopping in downtown Fayetteville, enjoy free parking. Starting Thursday, December 23, parking is free along the Dickson Street Entertainment District, and the Downtown Square. Paid parking starts back up on Dickson Street at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 26, and at 8:00 a.m. Monday, December 27 on the square.

Christmas is known as a holiday filled with all sorts of chocolate treats, but you don’t have to drive far for some homemade goodness. With Christmas just a day away, Markham and Fitz chocolate makers in Bentonville are still knee-deep in customer orders. The company is a craft bean-to-bar business meaning they start in house with the coco bean. Currently, they distribute their product to more than 30 states and 9 countries across the world. Markham and Fitz has been featured in magazines such as Better Homes and Gardens and Oprah Magazine.

Here’s a shout-out to some folks giving back! The annual Guy Wilkerson Christmas Food Box Giveaway is happening on Christmas Eve! It’s put on every year by the Kiwanis Club of Bentonville. 400 boxes full of holiday dinner supplies will be given out. It’s going on right now at the Bogle Family County Services Facility in Bentonville.