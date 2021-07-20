Christmas in July, Hiring Event, Citizen’s Police Academy – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Sunkist.

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas is hosting a Back to School Supply Drive. The foundation is needing your help to get their single parent recipients and their children ready for the next school year. Many items are needed, from pencils and pens– to backpacks and hand sanitizer. Donations can be dropped off at their office on Southwest D Street in Bentonville Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The drive runs until August 3.

Christmas In July features events at the Fort Smith Museum of History, The Clayton House, and the Bonneville House, including children’s activities. Fort Smith Museum of History will present a Children’s Scavenger Hunt at on Friday and Saturday this week followed by a Kid’s Court. The Children’s events are FREE with a “Christmas In July” Shopping or All-Access Event pass. Event passes are available for purchase right now. Also on July 23-24, the Museum’s Soda Fountain will feature a “Sundae Bar” open from 11:00- 3:00 on Friday and Saturday.

Goodwill industries of Arkansas are holing a hiring event on Thursday from ten a-m to two p-m at the Goodwill Career Center in Springdale. They are hiring keyholders and sales associates for locations throughout Northwest Arkansas. There are full and part time positions available. For more information contact Courtney Fischer at 479-927-0114 or CFischer@GoodwillAR.org.

The Bentonville Police Department announces the Citizens Police Academy for 2021. Classes will start on August 9th at the Bentonville Police Department’s training room. Each session will run on Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for 8 weeks. The main goals of the academy are to partner with the community, explain the operations of the police department, and encourage citizens to undertake measures to prevent themselves from becoming crime victims. To get started you need to fill our an application.