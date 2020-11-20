Christmas is in the Air with these Local Events

Here’s a look at a few event happening around Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry.

If you’re in the mood from some reggae fusion, Rochelle Bradshaw is back at Six Twelve Coffee House & Bar in Fayetteville on Friday, November 20. The performance is set to last from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. If you aren’t familiar with her work, she has a vast musical career singing on 2 Grammy-winning albums and with music legends like The Original Wailers. Of course Six Twelve wants to keep you safe, so they have safety protocols in place.

The lights on the square in downtown Bentonville are officially on. Due to Covid, the traditional lighting ceremony had to pivot. The lighting streaming video from Downtown Bentonville features Bentonville High School Chamber Choir, Bentonville West Chamber Choir, Bentonville West Drumline, NWA Ballet Theatre Dancers, and messages from Mayor Stephanie Orman and Andrew Heath from Downtown Bentonville Inc. There are over 1 million total lights on the square, spanning 46-miles. There’s also new animated Christmas tree. The display will run until January 1 2021.

Saturday, November 21 is the opening day for The Rink At Lawrence Plaza. You and your family can enjoy outdoor ice skating this season in an adjusted and safe manner. You should book your 45 minute session in advance. Sessions are $3 per person and it’s a $2 skate rental. The rink opens Saturday, November 21 at 5:00 p.m. and remains open until January 3. However there are several days when the rink is closed for maintenance.

Also happening Saturday, November 21, there’s a way you can give back. Volunteers are needed to help winterize the Mount Kessler Trail. They are going to be clearing drains and removing leaf buildup. You can meet the Ozark Off-Road Cyclists at Mount Kessler Regional Park at 8:00 a.m. if you want to participate. You’re asked to bring hydration and sturdy shoes.