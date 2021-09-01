City Sessions: Building Community Through Music

Promoting hometown musicians all while building a community and celebrating diversity and the beauty of our region, that’s the mission of City Sessions.

City Sessions joins Jaclyn and Jason to talk about the work the organization is doing in NWA to bring everyone together with music, plus share details on the Emma Street Sessions.

Watch as The Sons of Otis Malone perform in-studio. The band is shutting down Emma St. in Downtown Springdale along with Carver Commodore and Gente Privada!

Emma Street Sessions:

Thursday, September 2

6:30 P.M.

Free concert! $20 donation to City Sessions will get you a t-shirt and entered into a drawing for Carver Commodore swag.