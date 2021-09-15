Clear the Shelters – How to Get Involved

We’ve been talking about an annual adoption drive Clear the Shelters and how you can help find your family’s fur-ever friend. KNWA is helping thousands of animals across our region find homes. Watch as Ryan Gutierrez, Director of Fayetteville Animal Services joins Good Day NWA to talk about Clear the Shelters and how you can get involved with the initiative.

Clear the Shelters is hosted by NBC local stations like KNWA nationwide. It runs through September 19. There are plenty of local shelters that are participating and helping to provide a fur-ever home for the pets in our regions. If you’re not ready to adopt, you can also donate.