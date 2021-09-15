Clear the Shelters – How to Get Involved

We’ve been talking about an annual adoption drive Clear the Shelters and how you can help find your family’s fur-ever friend. KNWA is helping thousands of animals across our region find homes. Watch as Ryan Gutierrez, Director of Fayetteville Animal Services joins Good Day NWA to talk about Clear the Shelters and how you can get involved with the initiative.

Clear the Shelters is hosted by NBC local stations like KNWA nationwide. It runs through September 19. There are plenty of local shelters that are participating and helping to provide a fur-ever home for the pets in our regions. If you’re not ready to adopt, you can also donate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PARTICIPATING SHELTERS

Humane Society of the Ozarks

417 N. College Ave.
Fayetteville, AR

Phone: 479-444-7387

Hours: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Website

Centerton Animal Shelter

10404 Highway 279
Centerton, AR

Phone: 479-795-0078

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Website

Fayetteville Animal Services

1640 S. Armstrong Ave.
Fayetteville, AR

Phone: 479-444-3456

Hours: M-F, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website

Kitties & Kanines

4800 S. 46th Street
Fort Smith, AR

Phone: 479-551-2221

Hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Website

Humane Society for Animals, Inc.

407 E. Nursery Road
Rogers, AR

Phone: 479-636-3703

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website

Good Shepherd Humane Society

6486 Hwy 62 W.
Eureka Springs, AR

Phone: 479-363-1112

Hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Website

