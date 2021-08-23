Clear the Shelters; TheatreSquared News; Interform Fashion to Produce Film – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by A & W.

KNWA is helping thousands of animals find homes during this year’s “Clear the Shelters” Pet Adoption Drive. Clear the shelters is hosted by NBC local stations like KNWA nationwide. The campaign starts August 23 and runs through September 19th. There are several participating shelters located throughout Northwest Arkansas where you can help a pet find their “fur-ever” homes.

In a follow up to a story we mentioned last week Interform Fashion has canceled the model auditions and has stopped production of their Fashion Week for the fall. According to the organization’s social media the decision was made “in response to the worsening conditions regarding the rise of Covid-19 cases in Arkansas.” However, in lieu of Fashion Week, INTERFORM has pivoted to produce a film that will tell the story of ten designers’ collections as they relate to the beauty and environment of Northwest Arkansas. If you are interested in supporting the film or having your brand featured, you’re encouraged to reach out to the organization.

Fresh off the heels of the Arkansas New Play Fest, which TheatreSquared hosted over the weekend, T2 has some big news. They are welcoming United States Poet Laureate and member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Joy Harjo as the 2021 Artist in Residence. The renowned writer, musician and performer will be working with TheatreSquared’s artistic team to develop her first full-length musical for the stage. The Artist in Residency program is an extension of the mission of TheatreSquared’s Arkansas New Play Festival. Look out for future announcements about Harjo’s play which is currently titled “We Were There When Jazz Was Invented.”

Looking ahead to tomorrow night, if you want to try to entertain an audience in an intimate, supportive setting, Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar in Fayetteville is hosting an Open Mic Night. The event happens each month on the second and fourth Tuesdays from seven to 9:00 p.m. If you are interested in being a featured performer, simply sign up when you arrive or reach out on social media.

As of Sunday, August 22, only one table remains to at the Apple Seeds Teaching Farm for their September 11th Kitchen Table Dinner featuring Daniel Hintz and Chef Jennifer Booker. The pair will be opening a new restaurant in Springdale called “Bauhaus Biergarten.” And you can sample what they have to offer a little early by attending this event which is happening on September eleventh.