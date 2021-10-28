“Clue” on Stage; Ninja Watch Party; Havenwood Benefit Concert; Shoutout to Har-Ber High School Choir – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7Up Mini Can Variety Pack.

The Hero Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, October 30 and time to sign up is running out. If you’re planning on doing this race you need to sign up by noon on Thursday, October 28! If you aren’t planning to race, but want to help out, race organizers are looking for some volunteers there are several volunteer opportunities available.

We are flipping for ninjas tonight! You might remember our interview with Joseph Rouse, who also goes by JG Rock. He’s a contestant on this season of American Ninja Warrior Junior. On Thursday, October 28, Flip Side Ninja Gym in Lowell will be hosting a watch party for both episode eight and episode nine of the show where JG is a featured contestant. The event starts at 7:15 p.m. If you can’t make the watch party but still want to support, both episodes are streaming on Peacock.

Former Nashville Country Music Artist, Rodney Redman will be playing a benefit concert for Havenwood in Downtown Bentonville on Thursday, October 28 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Haxton Road Studios. Seating is limited to 50 individual tickets and a Greenroom with seating for 15. The show is also a intimate live studio recording of his song “What I Left Behind.” Rodney’s goal is to help fight homelessness in Bentonville through Havenwood.

Bentonville High School is proudly presenting their fall production of “Clue.” The play is a stage version of the popular, Hasbro board game. The show opens tonight with performances through Saturday. The play takes place at Arend Arts Center and tickets are ten dollars for the public.

We want to give a shoutout to the Har-Ber High School Choir. Students participated in the 2021 Region Five All Region Competition. Checkout this out… A record 113 students made the All Region Choir! 64 are eligible to audition for the All State Choir, And there were 4 first chairs from the 8 possible. On November 6 students who made All Region will come together for a day of music at Don Tyson School of Innovation. Congrats to all the students at Har-Ber, and shoutout to Clint Pianalto for sending in this story!