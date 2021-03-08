Coach Musselman Tops List; Bentonville Swimmers Capture Title; McClard’s Plans NWA Opening – What You Need to Know

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda Sponsors this snap shot of what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including a couple of shout outs!

Coach Eric Musselman is a finalist for SEC Coach of the year. He’s a semifinalist for the Naismith Award for Coach of the Year in all of college basketball, but thing one thing he’s already locked up is being popular! Coach Musselman was named the NCAA Men’s Basketball Head Coach who generated the most interactions on his social media in the month of February, according to SkullSparks.

Congratulations to the Bentonville High School Swim and Dive Teams! Both the ladies and men recently won the Arkansas State Championship for their work. These student-athletes are coached by Liz Braun. This is actually three consecutive state championships for the ladies! Proud of their work in the pool and the classroom!

A nationally-renowned barbecue restaurant is opening a new spot in Rogers. McClard’s will move into its new spot on April 1. The restaurant started in Hot Springs 92 years ago, and this is its first expansion ever. The menu at the rogers location will expand to include brunch, a full bar — and catering. https://www.nwahomepage.com/northwest-arkansas-news/mcclards-bar-b-q-opening-new-restaurant-in-rogers/