Cocoon Collective is all about providing safe spaces and advocacy for queer teens and young adults in Northwest Arkansas.

Pride Month is here and Fayetteville is celebrating. After the pride parade, you’re invited out to a one-of-a-kind afterparty.

Watch as we have Sadie Stratton, executive director of Cocoon Collective, plus Bethany Douglas, and Stephanie Petet to give us all the details.