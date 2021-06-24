Coding for Teens; Give Back & Win Prizes; Jenee Fleenor Weekend & More Music – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Snapple Lemonade Variety Pack.

Teenagers looking to pick up some skills this summer are invited to join the Bentonville Public Library as they are teaching computer coding on Thursdays through August 5. The class is presented virtually from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and all 7th through 12th graders are invited to join. Each session focuses on different basic skills of Java Coding and explores interactive exercises to put new skills to the test. Don’t worry if you can’t attend every session, they will provide recordings of each class.

Beautiful Live Boutique, the non-profit women’s fashion resale boutique with locations in Fayetteville, Siloam Springs and Bentonville, is doing something fun. They are issuing passports for your chance to win some prizes. How do you get started? There are plenty of ways to get a stamp including bringing in a bag of donations. You have until July seventh to collect stamps and either email or return your passport to any of their locations.

Springdale is gearing up for a big weekend celebrating Jenee Fleenor. If you aren’t familiar with Fleenor, she is the only woman in history to be named the Country Music Association’s Musician of the Year twice! She plays fiddle in Blake Shelton’s band and her love of music and the fiddle all started in Springdale. There are several events planned for this weekend including an Old Time Fiddlers Jam tomorrow night at the Apollo on Emma. That event is free and open to the public.

Sticking with the theme of music, if you like the sounds of Amy Winehouse and Stevie Wonder, check out what’s going on at the Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville on Saturday, June 26. There will be a two for one phenomenal night of Live Music with Amy Winehouse and Stevie Wonder tribute bands. The Winehouse show kicks off at 9:00 p.m. followed by the Stevie Wonder show at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are available now.