Coffee with the Mayor, Book Launch, Rogers Historical Museum – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas

Happening right now, the Amazeum is giving teachers the opportunity to join them for a day of learning. Maker to Market: Charged Up! is a one-day, virtual experience that will transform your economics and maker teaching practices. Participants will discover classroom activities that address science and engineering practices as well as economic and entrepreneurial concepts.. Recommended for 3rd-12th grade Arkansas teachers, but any teachers looking to improve their practices can join in today. The event started at nine a-m and it will continue until three-thirty. We have a link to the event on our website right now.

Here’s a reminder that you can have virtual coffee with Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman tomorrow morning at eight a-m. The event will feature opportunities on how to get involved and volunteer in the city. You will learn information about our parks, library, trash and litter programs and how you can bring your neighbors together for fun. This is an informal discussion with a question and answer period following the presentation.

Before “Hamilton” became a global phenomenon, before Lin-Manuel Miranda became a household name, the show “In the Heights” shook up Broadway with its hip-hop and salsa soundtrack and big, bilingual heart. The movie version of the musical hit theatres and HBO Max this past weekend to critical acclaim. June at 7:00 p.m., Two Friends Books, is hosting a virtual book launch of “In the Heights: Finding Home.” This event is sure to be an unforgettable conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the show’s creators.

If you are looking for something to do with the family this week, why not check out the Rogers Historical Museum. The museum showcases real objects from our past, true stories about the Rogers community, family fun and life-long learning. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from ten a-m to four p-m each day. And even though they are closed on Mondays, they are active on social media. On Monday, June 14, they showcase a “Monte Ne Monday” post showing a small group who visited on of the caves near Monte Ne on June fifteenth, 1908.

It’s not too late to sign up to run, walk, bike, swim, or even sleep to support teens in Northwest Arkansas! The Teen Action and Support Center is hosting their inaugural Train n’ Tread virtual race for teens. The event will start this Friday and you have until the following Friday to complete your event. Swag Bags and Medal Pick Up is Saturday, June 26. Registration is now open.