Comedy Shows; A Streaming Performance for Kids; The Perfect Art for Mother’s Day – Happening in NWA

Our friends at Trike Theatre have made available their recent production called “Turning Red: Learning to Choose Love.” The play was created through a partnership with the “Choose Love” movement and follow the actions of Reed who has a hard time knowing what to do when you feel BIG feelings. The play encourages young people to choose love when they are faced with difficult circumstances. You can access the full play right now online. We have a link on our website.

Tickets are now available to see National Touring Comedian Greg Morton. He will be performing at the Grove Comedy Club in Lowell on Wednesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. If you miss him at the first show, you have another opportunity on Saturday, May 1 at Arkansas Public Theatre in downtown Rogers. That show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now available for both performances. Be sure to see “Mr. Standing Ovation” while he is in Northwest Arkansas.

Walton Arts Center is calling on the public to share your memories! Twenty-nine years ago, Walton Arts Center opened its doors and they are celebrating the anniversary this year by kicking off “My Walton Arts Center,” a year-long campaign to collect memories from the public. These can be a favorite memory that they have of Walton Arts Center, the first show they saw at the venue, what they value most about the arts center or why they consider Walton Arts Center their local theater.

Speaking of memories, here’s and opportunity to make memories this weekend. M-T-By-Design Art Studio is inviting you to unwind and relax to great music while painting with artist Blakeley as she guides you through a step-by-step process to create a fun masterpiece for Mother’s Day! This class is happening this Friday at seven p-m. Space is limited. Reserve your spot now.