Community Events Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend – What You Need to Know

Ahead of Memorial Day a local organization is paying tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice defending our country. Bo’s Blessings is seeking volunteers for its honor and respect headstone washing. Originally scheduled for Thursday, May 20, it’s been moved to Friday, May 21 due to weather conditions. Every headstone at the Fayetteville National Cemetery will be cleaned. Volunteers will receive all of the cleaning tools needed. Bo’s Blessings provides programs, support, and resources for veterans to transition back to a civilian life.

Parents as you plan out summer activities for your families, the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History has a few options starting next month. Activities include Paint with Rocks, where you can create your own watercolor art with the help of artist Madison Woods. You can also learn the history of Ozark Play Parties. This event will be via Zoom and space is limited. There is also a virtual history camp for kids. Registration is open now for kids ages 11-14. The camp’s theme is “Art in the Trades,” and will focus on artistic expression in occupations such as weaving, sewing, sculpting and more.

Apple Seeds Teaching Farm wants you to come get happy over the weekend. Happy Hour at the farm will take place on Saturday, May 22 starting at 5:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy a Don Ramon Tequila Mule Specialty Cocktail, as well as a charcuterie appetizer. Guests can also talk a walk around the gardens and hang out under the new pavilion. Tickets to this event are available but limited. So head over to our website right now to get yours.

The ancient world laid a significant foundation for art history. The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is exploring the ancient art world on Thursday, May 20 through a lecture. The lecture will be live at 7:00 p.m. Registration is required. Viewer discretion is advised for this event as the artwork and sculptures depict adult material.

With all the excitement around the expansion of Crystal Bridges, perhaps you want to familiarize yourself with the architecture of Crystal Bridges. There’s an hour-long zoom happening tomorrow, May 21 until 12:30 p.m. That offers a tour of the museum with their architecture guides. The guides will introduce you to the unique architectural features of Moshe Safdie’s design, and provide insights into some of the special challenges the museum’s site posed to engineers. Registration is required for this free event.