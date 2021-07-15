Community Webinars, an Opening Reception, & How You Can Support Local – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Sunkist.

Happening over the lunch hour today, Startup Junkie is holding a seminar celebrating a little-known holiday.

Today is “Get to Know Your Customer Day!” The seminar will focus on Customer Discovery and how it is imperative if you want to create a product or service that serves the needs and challenges of potential customers. Attend the seminar to understand the best ways to get to know your customers . The seminar takes place at noon today over zoom. It is free. All you need to do is register.

Photographer Wesley Hitt is doing something he hasn’t done before. He opens an exhibit on Thursday, July 15 with a show of his personal work: photography he shoots for himself. The exhibit, called “Light Moments,” also features photos of TheatreSquared productions and the reception is from five to seven p-m at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. You can continue to see the photos through August 14 in the commons area of the theatre.

Mark your calendars to head to downtown Springdale on Saturday, July 17 in order to support local shops and restaurants who are participating in the Summer Sidewalk Sale. There are specials and sales happening at several businesses. Plus, while you are there you can check out Springdale’s Mural Tour featuring several brand new murals that were unveiled this summer.

Registration is now open for a community conversation led by members of the Community Cohesion Project. The event is open to all and will focus on the personal experiences of people of color living in Northwest Arkansas. The hope is that by hearing these stories and sharing in this journey, we can all work toward creating a more inclusive and connected community where diversity is seen and valued for what it is – a source of strength. The event takes place over Zoom at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21.