Compassion House Brings Back Tour de Tacos for Second Year

You can support young expectant mothers and parenting teens at a one of a kind event!

Watch as Rachel Cox, Executive Director of Compassion House, joins Good Day NWA with details on this year’s Tour de Tacos. Compassion House offers a safe place for pregnant teens to live while empowering residents and providing life skills, education, and support.

The 2nd Annual Tour de Tacos will take place on Saturday, September 11 along the Razorback Greenway. Participants have the opportunity to ride and enjoy taco rest stops. There are three rides available based on distance and skill level:

62 mile

30 mile

7 mile

Proceeds from Tour de Tacos will benefit the pregnant and parenting teens and babies sheltered at Compassion House.