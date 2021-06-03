Concerts, Juneteenth Celebrations, & Art Classes – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Snapple Lemonade Variety Pack.

Here’s an update – Due to weather, the Downtown Springdale Alliance postponed the planned “Live at Turnbow” event from last Thursday to today. The Alliance turns Walter Turnbow Park into a family-friendly space for this concert series and, because of Springdale’s Outdoor Dining District, you can get local food or drinks and bring it to the park the event is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. and will wrap up by nine.

Looking for something artistic for your kids to do this summer? Check out the summer programming at the Community Creative Center in Fayetteville including this class called “Arkansas Birds in Watercolor.” Beginners and Experts alike will explore the Native and Migratory Birds of The Natural State with Watercolor painting techniques! The classes are on Fridays from June eleventh to July second at six-thirty. We have a full list of classes here.

The Forest Concert Series is back in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges this summer. Saturday, June 5 you can catch indie-folk band Dawson Hollow as they return to the forest – Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo will be the opening act. You can bring your own lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy live music and dancing under the forest trees. A food truck and cash bar will be available throughout the night, as well as artmaking activities. Tickets are $12, $10 for museum members. It’s free for kids 18 and under. Get tickets while you can, these events are expected to sell out.

The University of Arkansas and the NWA Juneteenth Planning Committee invite the community, friends and family to celebrate our annual Northwest Arkansas Juneteenth Celebrations, which commemorate the anniversary of African American emancipation. There are several events planned as part of this year’s celebration including a scavenger hunt, community panel discussions, vaccination clinics and concerts. We have a full list of Juneteenth events as well as registration information available on our website.

Ninety-two women from around the state will take the stage at The Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock June 13-19th vying to become the next Miss Arkansas and Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen! Competition kicks off on Sunday, June 13th with the Private Official Arrival Ceremonies which will take place at the Arkansas State Capitol. Competition will continue throughout the week. The crowning of Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2021 will take place on Saturday, June 19th beginning at 1:00 p.m., followed by the crowning of Miss Arkansas 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Though the event is closed to the public, friends and family can watch online via MissArkansas.org. Tickets are available now.