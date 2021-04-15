Conquer Kickstarter; A Cohort for Artists; Fashion Returning to Downtown Springdale – What You Need to Know

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas Sponsored by Keurig Dr. Pepper’s mini can variety pack.

As Covid restrictions ease and the economy recovers, perhaps you’re looking for a way to turn your hobby into a business or take your creativity to the next level. Startup Junkie is partnering with Kickstart Ninja for a lunch hour webinar aimed at helping you win on Kickstarter. You can learn the best way to crowd-fund your project on Thursday, April 15 at 12:00 p.m. To attend, all you need to do is register for this event.

You have one until May 15 to file your taxes. For individuals seeking assistance in filing their taxes, the United Way of NWA is providing the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. This is a resource for individuals earning sixty-eight thousand dollars or less. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

Inverse has a mission of building a performance art community and supporting artists and their processes, and they’ve developed a new 8-month residency program that will enable artists to pursue their practices. The program will take place primarily online. They will be accepting up to eight artists for their 20-21 cohort. Applications are open now and they will stop taking applications on Friday, April 30.

Here’s something to look forward to! Interform will open a series of exhibitions in Downtown Springdale curated by and featuring local artists from throughout the region. The project is titled “Assembly,” and it brings together six young curators, chosen to work alongside Interform leadership in selecting artists, artworks, coordinating exhibition spaces, creating a theme and installing their exhibitions. Their kickoff event will be on May 29 and will include a runway show. We will be sure to remind you about this event again as it gets close, but make sure to plan to head to downtown in Springdale in June to take in this exhibit!