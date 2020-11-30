Cookies with Santa at the Movies

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sleigh bells will be ringing this weekend at the Benton County Fairgrounds as Santa and a few special guests will be on-hand for a family friendly event.

Watch as Shante Turner, Takama Brooks, and Jennifer Bechet join Good Day NWA with details on Cookies with Santa: At the Movies. The event is being presented by Jack & Jill of America Incorporated, Northwest Arkansas Chapter.

Cookies with Santa: At the Movies

  • Saturday, December 5
  • 4:40 P.M.
  • Benton County Fairgrounds
  • Tickets: $15
  • Appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play