Sleigh bells will be ringing this weekend at the Benton County Fairgrounds as Santa and a few special guests will be on-hand for a family friendly event.
Watch as Shante Turner, Takama Brooks, and Jennifer Bechet join Good Day NWA with details on Cookies with Santa: At the Movies. The event is being presented by Jack & Jill of America Incorporated, Northwest Arkansas Chapter.
Cookies with Santa: At the Movies
- Saturday, December 5
- 4:40 P.M.
- Benton County Fairgrounds
- Tickets: $15
- Appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus