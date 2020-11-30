Cookies with Santa: At the Movies

Watch as Good Day NWA looks at ways that you can get involved with events happening across Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry.

Christmas lights are up all over Northwest Arkansas. Why not support a local display that gives back!?! It started on Thanksgiving Day and through the end of the year, You can check out a Christmas Light Display on Edgewood Avenue in Bentonville. The display is animated to holiday music that you can listen to on FM radio. You also have the opportunity to give to fight Multiple Sclerosis at the donation mailbox or online. The display is open each day a 5:30 p.m. Sunday - Thursday it lasts until 9:30 p.m., and until 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.