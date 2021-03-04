Cooking Classes to Polar Plunges – Virtual & In-Person Events

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas including a polar plunge and a virtual cooking experience just for you.

Crystal Bridges is spotlighting author Tommy Orange on Thursday, March 4. Tommy will dive into his writing process and talk about how he includes themes of Native American culture and history to inform his work. Tommy is the author of the book “There, There” which was named one of The New York Times’ top books of 2018 and a Pulitzer Prize finalist. You can hear from Tommy at tonight virtual “fireside chat” beginning at seven p-m. The event is free – all you need to do is register.

In case you missed this story, it’s a big talker right now. NWA residents will have a new option for a night out in Fayetteville in the near future. The city council has approved the Pedal Pub to come to Fayetteville. Pedal Pub is a Minnesota-based company that partnered with a renowned bike maker to create ‘party bikes’ which are rolling bars that riders power with their own feet. The franchise has about 50 locations in North America. Fayetteville will be the company’s first venture into Arkansas.

Here’s some more biking news – BikeNWA believes in sustainability, helping others, and connecting those who have bikes to donate with those who need bikes. The program is called “Bike Match” and the hope is to use the program to help fulfill the needs of those in our community. If you have a bike or need a bike, just head to our website right now for a link where you can get bike matched!

There’s much to celebrate on the hill recently including the red hot razorback women’s basketball team. Arkansas went unbeaten in its final week in the S-E-C, beating both Alabama and Auburn. They their winning streak to South Carolina to take the court today in their first game in the SEC Tournament. They will face Ole Miss with tip-off set for about 7:30 p.m. You can watch on the SEC network.

Every year, thousands of people jump into freezing cold water to support Special Olympics Arkansas. By plunging, they help bring opportunity and inclusion to over nineteen-thousand Special Olympics athletes and young athletes across the state. Arkansas has up to 24 plunges that make up the Polar Plunge season and the plunge at Beaver Lake is happening this Saturday morning. There’s still time for you to sign up – you can do that online now or you can even register in person the day of the plunge. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. and you’ll take the plunge at 11:00 a.m.

We visited with Chef Case Dighero and one of the things he was excited to talk about are these virtual cooking experiences he’s hosting. On Thursday, March 4, you can join Chef Case and Northwest Arkansas chef royalty, Vince Pianalto. Vince is going to demonstrate two family recipes. Plus – music, stories, and family secrets for cooking great Italian food in Arkansas. That event kicks-off virtually tonight at seven.

