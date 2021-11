A new show explores what happens when boundaries between patient and doctor are crossed. Watch as Cornell Womack joins Good Day NWA with details on “The Shrink Next Door.”

Womack stars as ‘Bruce’, who tries to help his friend ‘Marty’ played by Will Ferrell, out of a debacle of a relationship with his therapist, ‘Dr. Ike’, played by Paul Rudd.

“The Shrink Next Door” premieres on Apple TV+, Friday, November 12.