The Cow Paddy Run is what started it all for the Spark Foundation. The race helps with the Spark Foundation’s mission to create fun and accessible opportunities for physical activity in our community.
Watch as Carey Ashworth (Executive Director) joins Good Day NWA with details on how you can run the race and help design this year’s t-shirt!
- Cow Paddy Run
- Race Info:
- Saturday, May 14
- Gulley Park, Fayetteville
- Registration Pay Your Age Up to $25
- T-Shirt Design:
- Due April 1
