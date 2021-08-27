CPR Saves Lives | American Heart Association

Good Day NWA

The American Heart Association is saving lives in the natural state by providing resources, research, education and commitment to community change.

Watch as Deven Daehn, Mika McFadden & Connor McFadden join Good Day NWA with details on why CPR is vital to saving lives. Plus, Connor shares a personal story about how knowing CPR helped save Mika’s life.

There are consistent trainings happening in Northwest Arkansas. The American Heart Association is your go-to source to lean more about this life-saving practice.

