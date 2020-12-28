Crafts and Fun for Your New Year’s Eve

We’re getting ready to bid “adieu” to 2020 and we know celebrations will look a little different this year. That doesn’t mean you should skimp on the fun!

Watch as Good Day NWA creates a craft and talks about a festive activity the whole family can enjoy!

What You Will Need:

  • Clear Plastic Ornaments
  • Confetti\Sequins
  • Jingle Bells
  • Scissors
  • Ribbon
  • Hot Glue
  • Dowel Rods

Instructions:

  • Remove the top part of your ball ornament
  • Fill with sequins/confetti
  • Add the jingle bells
  • Adding the sequins/confetti will help the bells not sound so loud plus it makes the noisemaker look very festive
  • Insert dowel into the ornament – (you can use hot glue to adhere the dowel to the ornament)
  • Add ribbon and give it a good shake

