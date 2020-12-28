Crafts and Fun for Your New Year’s Eve

We’re getting ready to bid “adieu” to 2020 and we know celebrations will look a little different this year. That doesn’t mean you should skimp on the fun!
Watch as Good Day NWA creates a craft and talks about a festive activity the whole family can enjoy!
What You Will Need:
- Clear Plastic Ornaments
- Confetti\Sequins
- Jingle Bells
- Scissors
- Ribbon
- Hot Glue
- Dowel Rods
Instructions:
- Remove the top part of your ball ornament
- Fill with sequins/confetti
- Add the jingle bells
- Adding the sequins/confetti will help the bells not sound so loud plus it makes the noisemaker look very festive
- Insert dowel into the ornament – (you can use hot glue to adhere the dowel to the ornament)
- Add ribbon and give it a good shake