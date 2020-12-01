Crafts That Count Down to Christmas

It’s official, the holiday season is in full swing. Parents if you’re looking for a fun way to help your kids countdown until Christmas, we have you covered!

Watch as Good Day NWA does 2 quick activities that are really easy. Most of the items, you will already have around the house.

Santa Beard Countdown Craft

You need construction paper, scissors, glue, markers and cotton balls.

You can draw or find a Santa template online and cut out the pieces for his face and hat.

Glue them to construction paper.

Use markers to write down each day of December.

As each day passes, add a cotton ball

Before you know it, Santa’s beard will be full and that means Christmas is here.

Christmas Tree Countdown Craft

Print free Christmas Tree template.

Place sparkly pom poms over each day.

Just like the Santa Beard Countdown Craft, once it’s all filled Christmas is here.

Both of these activities are very fun. If you are celebrating Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, you can cater this activity to celebrate with your family.