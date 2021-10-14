Crowdfunding, Creativity, & Collaboration – Bentonville Soup

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One organization is on a mission to promote community-based development through crowdfunding, creativity, and collaboration.

Watch Bianca Montoya and Jessie Wagner from Bentonville Soup join Good Day NWA to talk about their upcoming event.

Bentonville Soup

  • Thursday, October 21
  • 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Museum of Native American History
  • Suggested $10 Donation
  • Presenters:
    • April Perry with Flo Free Foundation
    • David Sanders with Ozark Ballet Theater
    • Sadie Stratton with Queer Friendsgiving 2021
    • Kelton Hays with Cobblestone Farms

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Trending Stories