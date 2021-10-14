Crowdfunding, Creativity, & Collaboration – Bentonville Soup

One organization is on a mission to promote community-based development through crowdfunding, creativity, and collaboration.
Watch Bianca Montoya and Jessie Wagner from Bentonville Soup join Good Day NWA to talk about their upcoming event.
- Thursday, October 21
- 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Museum of Native American History
- Suggested $10 Donation
- Presenters:
- April Perry with Flo Free Foundation
- David Sanders with Ozark Ballet Theater
- Sadie Stratton with Queer Friendsgiving 2021
- Kelton Hays with Cobblestone Farms