Crystal Bridges Celebrates A Decade of Serving NWA

From new exhibits to live music in your neighborhood, here’s a look at what’s happening around NWA sponsored by Sunkist.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is celebrating it’s decade-long time serving the Northwest Arkansas community with a new exhibit. ‘Crystal Bridges at 10’ is a collection of 10 works of art from creators around the world. There will be hundreds of different pieces on display from the museum’s collection. Tickets to this exhibit are $12 for non members and free for members, SNAP participants, veterans, and children 18 and under. The temporary gallery will use the museum’s newest addition of 2,200 square feet of space. You can view ‘Crystal Bridges at 10’ through September 27.



Grab your bike for a ride around downtown Bentonville. You can join the Monday Night Social Ride at The Meteor. Start the evening with happy hour from 4:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. then get ready for a casual ride on friendly streets. The ride is about 10-15 miles long and takes place on the greenway and a little off-road. Afterwards there will be an extended happy hour at The Meteor for participants. If you can’t make it this week no worries, the Monday Night Social Rides happen every week



If you know any interns looking for professional development the Network of Executive Women wants to help. The organization is hosting a college intern mixer Tuesday, July 13 starting at 3:30 p.m. This virtual event will allow students to expand their network and also learn more about N.E.W. membership benefits

There will be a special guest speaker and the first 40 intern registrants will receive N.E.W. student memberships.



If you have a little preschooler at home, you can join Miss Christina and the Springdale Public Library every other Tuesday on Facebook for their Preschool Virtual Storytime. The event happens at 11:00 a.m. and often features multiple books, songs and props. If you’re still looking to crack into some summer reading the library has several online sources available as well as being open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Mark your calendar for some live music as Downtown Bentonville and City Sessions are presenting the next stop in their Neighborhood Concert Series. The concert is happening this Friday, July 16 starting at 6:00 p.m. at Enfield Park. The series aims to bring local music to neighborhoods, parks, parking lots, and more.