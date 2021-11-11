Crystal Bridges Turns 10; Trike Invites Families to Learn Together; Live Music – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Crystal Bridges Museum celebrates the Big 10! On November, 11 2021, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art first opened its doors to the public. The museum welcomed more than 650,000 guests that first year, and by 2018 more than 4-million people visited. That number continues to climb. Plans are already in the works to expand the museum’s property by 100,000 square feet, to house Native American art, classes, workshops, and so much more. Happy Birthday, Crystal Bridges!

Trike Theatre is rolling out their Family Improv Family Series of classes this weekend and only a few spots remain. This in-person family class, designed for 1 student and 1 parent/guardian, focuses on Improv and Storytelling. Students and grown-ups will have the opportunity to learn fundamental acting skills through improv games and exercises. The class will happen the next four Saturdays (November 13 – December 11) beginning at 10:30 a.m.

If you’re looking for live music, Here’s a great way to start your weekend. On Friday, November 12, Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale will be performing together at Wine U in Fayetteville. Patti Steel is a multi-Instrumentalist and Michael Tisdale is an accomplished singer-songwriter. This free show will start at 7:00 p.m.

November 11 is Veterans Day when we honor those who have served our country. We are saying a special thank you here on KNWA during our veterans voices special at 2:00 p.m. You can also see it on our sister station Fox24 at 6:00 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. on KXNW.