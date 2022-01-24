Crystal Bridges Wants YOU!; Ozark History Shines Again; Amazeum + Math = Fun! – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

Justin Beal, an artist with extensive exhibition history in the United States and Europe, will be presenting today both in-person and virtually as part of the University of Arkansas’ Fay Jones School of Architecture hybrid lecture series. Beal will be discussing his recently published book, “Sandfuture.” Beal teaches at Hunter College in New York City. “Sandfuture” is his first book. You can hear from him Monday, January 24 beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Are you a socially-minded artist ready to make a difference in your community? This one is just for you. Crystal Bridges is looking for socially engaged artists to join the second year of the Arts and Social Impact Accelerator Program. This is a paid opportunity is for artists or creative community organizers. If you’re interested, Crystal Bridges is offering a virtual info session January 24 from noon – 1:00 p.m. and January 25 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History has been undergoing maintenance and improvements, BUT they are open again and ready for the public! If you’ve not been, it’s a regional history museum focusing on the Northwest Arkansas Ozarks. The museum takes its name from the pioneer community of Shiloh, which became Springdale in the 1870s. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Educator Night Out at the Amazeum is a great opportunity to connect with peer, learn something new, and reconnect with your inner child. This IN-PERSON event is only for educators and is absolutely free thanks to the Walmart Foundation. You can expect giveaways, networking, and professional development sessions. The event takes place Thursday, January 27 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Keeping it at the Amazeum, a new exhibit is coming at the end of the month. “Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” will feature over twenty interactive experiences. “Math Moves!…” will open this Saturday, January 29. Amazeum Members can get a first look beginning at 9:00 a.m. and Non-Members can join in the fun starting at noon. Some components will remain on display indefinitely. The exhibit is included with the cost of regular admission.