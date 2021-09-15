Cycle September Continues & Monarch Butterflies Stop in Springdale – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Happening today, Startup Junkie is excited to host another in-person happy hour event for women in business. It’s a a free networking happy hour beginning at 5:30 pm. It is a come and go event until 7:30 pm, during which time you will be introduced to some women founders. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, working in the NWA business community, or would just like to network with some incredible women do drop in for free drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the beautiful Likewise event space in downtown Fayetteville.

Educators, teachers, and administrators are invited to join Crystal Bridges virtually either today, tomorrow or Friday. The museum wants to take the stress out of planning school tours, so they’ve developed a one-hour virtual info session that will cover everything you need to know to create an exciting and fulfilling experience for your students. Attendees will get a preview of upcoming exhibitions and resources. The event is free with registration. It begins at five p-m each day.

Happening Friday, September 17 there will be a free pop-up butterfly park in downtown Springdale on West Emma Avenue. You will learn more about the endangered Monarch Butterfly, its habitat, and its yearly stop in Springdale during its migration from Canada to Mexico. The event is scheduled to take place in the morning from 9:00 a.m.to noon.

Here’s a reminder that the Arkansas Enduro Cycling Race Series will be in Bentonville this weekend. The series has previously made stops in Bella Vista and Fayetteville. Now, the series comes to Bentonville. This is a multi-day event with competitive rides happening on both Saturday and Sunday. If you’re looking to compete, there are waitlists in most categories, but there is tons of opportunities for spectator and volunteers to get involved. There will be awards, music, festivities, and support from phat tire bike shop.

“Cycle September” is happening all month long and it’s not too late to participate. ‘Bike NWA’ is encouraging people to get active through its love-to-ride platform. Cyclists can track their rides, earn points for prizes, and challenge themselves and friends. There are numerous categories to compete in including most rides, longest distance and weekly challenges.