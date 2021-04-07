Cycle Up at the Inaugural OZ Trails U.S. Pro Cup Presented by Experience Fayetteville

Northwest Arkansas is becoming a premier cycling destination for riders of all levels. For the next few weekends you have the chance to participate in a Pro Cup event.

Fayetteville will be home to Olympic mountain bike qualifying for back-to-back race weekends this spring with the inaugural OZ Trail US Pro Cup presented by Experience Fayetteville. Over two weekends (April 9-11 and April 16-18) of off-road racing at Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain, professional men and women cross country mountain bikers will compete.

Hazel Hernandez, VP of Sales & Marketing at Experience Fayetteville joined Good Day NWA with why having the OZ Trails U.S. Pro Cup in Northwest Arkansas is such a big deal. “This is the fist time that a U.S. Cup Series has ever been hosted in Arkansas… As you know, cycling has become very popular in Northwest Arkansas, but I think a lot of us haven’t seen these large scale events before because they’ve previously been hosted in Colorado or in California… It’s kind of comparable to the U.S. Open when it comes to golf, but this is for mountain biking,” Hernandez said.

You can participate as a spectator and there is still a need for volunteers.

Event Maps: