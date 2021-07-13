Cycling & Music Festivals are Happening in NWA

From summer camp opportunities to live music events, here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Sunkist.

Summer is in full swing and if you are seeking an summer camp opportunity for your kids, check out Arts Live Theatre. They have several camps happening during the remainder of the summer including this production camp: “Parker the Pint Sized Pirate.” This camp is specifically for those who are 9 – 12 years old and will happen each morning from July 19 to 23. Space is limited. We have registration information on our website.

If you’re in need of some mid-week music, Ashtyn Barbaree will be performing in downtown Springdale tomorrow evening at Black Apple Hard Cider. Head to the cidery to try their locally produced cider and hear some great tunes from Ashtyn. The even is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m.

If you don’t have plans for the weekend, don’t grid your gears! The Rogers Cycling Festival is coming this Saturday, July 17. Presented by Ozark Dermatology, the event gives cyclists a chance to spend time with family, all while enjoying the Rogers bike trails. The ride is entirely on trails and sidewalks. Tickets are just 10-dollars for adults and free for kids ten and under. Each rider will receive prize packs– which include a concert ticket for the ‘railyard live’ event that evening.

Just announced, the Mount Sequoyah Center will be hosting a Summer Chamber Music Festival from July 19 to July 31. The event includes several concerts on the mountain, plus outreach concerts at locations like the Fayetteville Public Library, Crystal Bridges, and the Momentary. In addition to the concerts, the festival also includes two lecture presentations.