Cycling Returns to Fayetteville & Where to Play Ozark Bingo – Happening in NWA

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including ways to get outside and stay involved this spring.

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is holding a free virtual lecture this evening about the art of prolific Italian painter Raphael. Registration is required for this event which will take place over Zoom and Facebook Live at 7:00 p.m.

March Madness is in the air! Yesterday we told you that Bentonville is in the Elite 8 of the “Strongest Town” competition – you have until noon on Thursday, March 25 to cast your vote for Bentonville. Here’s another bracket for you. JJ’s Bar has made it to the Sweet 16 of Barstool’s Best Bar Bracket from Barstool Sports. They are taking on San Diego State University represented by “The Wild Hare” bar. If you’re on Twitter, all you need to do to participate is to tweet the #BestBarJJs. As an incentive, JJs is also randomly selecting folks who tweet to receive a one-hundred-dollar gift card.

If you’re looking for a way exercise your brain as well as your body, the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is encouraging families to participate in a BINGO-style game during Spring Break. How it works is that you print out the “OZARK” game card and complete the challenges to fill a line in any direction, just as with traditional bingo. Then mail or deliver your completed game cards to the museum to receive a free Shiloh Museum sew-on patch. There’s no registration necessary. The deadline for submitting completed cards is April 16.

As the colors of spring return to the Ozarks and the redbuds and dogwoods are in bloom you’ll sense seasonal changes you’ll see in Fayetteville. And, you’ll also see the return of the colorful packs of cyclists hitting the roads. If you’re out cycling, be sure to find Experience Fayetteville on the app Ride with GPS for some Fayetteville road routes to add to your spring bucket list. Also, be sure to tag @FayettevilleAR and use the #BikeFayetteville so that your photos can be shared on social media.