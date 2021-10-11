Cyclo-Cross World Cup; Walkability Survey; Fire Truck Food Truck; Hear from AR Children’s Hospital – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7Up Mini Can Variety Pack.

The City of Fayetteville wants to improve walkability around M-L-K Boulevard… and wants your input. The area between ‘Walker Park’ and ‘Archibald Yell Boulevard’ is the priority zone for improvements. Some of the concepts being proposed are new sidewalks, crosswalk safety improvements, and ADA compliant curb ramps. You can help by completing a questionnaire.

Things are heating up on Bentonville with the opening of a new food truck. The Fire Truck is announcing their presence in a big way today from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. They have entertainment and food at a family friendly event that features a jazz quintet, face-painting, circus acts, and musician Randall Shreve. It’s all taking place at their location on SW A Street today.

Get ready Northwest Arkansas! Some world-class cyclists are coming to town. The ‘Union Cycliste Internationale’ has selected Fayetteville to host its Cyclo-Cross World Cup, and its World Championship in 2022. The World Cup will take place Wednesday, October 13. The event is taking place at Centennial Park and is spectator friendly. This is your chance to come out and see international superstars. Wednesdays event is one of three happening in the country. Then, the Championship will take place in January.

If you are a business owner and you’re looking to expand your audience and increase your sales, Start-Up Junkie can help. Start-Up Junkie along with Conductor will host a webinar featuring the professionals at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. At the virtual event they will discuss leadership, women in business, navigating challenges and more. This free event will take place over zoom on Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m.