Watch as Chef Case Dighero joins Good Day NWA with a dish that’s perfect for celebrating the Chinese New Year, which begins on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Dan Dan Noodles | Serves: 4 to 6 | Time: 30 Minutes

INGREDIENTS

1⁄3 cup sesame oil

1⁄2 cup raw peanuts (substitute sunflower seeds)

3 small garlic cloves, halved

2 inch slice fresh ginger, chopped

3 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sriracha chile sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons sesame oil

Kosher salt

12 oz. dried lo mein noodles

Garnish as any combination of the following: Chopped Peanuts, Chopped Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, and Cilantro

TECHNIQUE

In a large skillet, heat the peanut oil. Add peanuts and fry over medium heat until golden, about 5 or 6 minutes; allow to cool slightly. Transfer the peanuts and oil to a food processor. Add the garlic and ginger and process until combined. Add the soy sauce, water, rice vinegar, Sriracha, sugar and sesame oil and process until smooth. Season with salt. In a pot of boiling salted water, cook the noodles until al dente. Toss noodles with the dressing and mound in serving bowls; top with your favorite combination of all or some of the raw vegetables then serve.