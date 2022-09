Sending us into the weekend with classic swing dancing is local dance group, Swing Out Springdale (associated with the Swing Out Fayetteville Alliance or SOFA)!

Watch as instructor Kathryn Boyden and students Micah Hampton, Jay Phillips, and Lorenzo Castaneda join Good Day NWA and teach Jackee and Jason some dance moves!

A choreography class starts in 2023, if you would like to learn and perform please reach out to Swing Out Springdale on social media or email: lindysofa@gmail.com