Summer is in full swing and with the return of live performances, get ready to have your Thursday nights planned for the remainder of the season.

Watch as members of the band Dandelion Heart join Good Day NWA with details the band’s performance as part of the Gulley Park Summer Concert Series with promotions by Snapple. Dandelion Heart is set to perform on Thursday, July 29 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

*Sponsored Content