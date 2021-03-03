Dash Toward Collecting 20,021 Diapers – Child Care Aware of NWA

Child Care Aware of NWA is on a mission to collect over twenty-thousand baby diapers, while supporting young children and families in need.
Watch as Michelle Wynn of Child Care Aware of NWA and Erica Vaughan join Good Day NWA with details on how you can help with this year’s Diaper Dash.
3rd Annual Diaper Dash Drive
- Now – March 31
- Goal: Collect 20,021 Diapers
- Donate Online
- Diapers Collected Will Support Healthy Families of Benton Co. Program
- Drop Off Location: Child Care Aware of NWA; 1401 South 8th Street Rogers, AR