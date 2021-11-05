“Days of Our Lives” Holding 2nd Annual Day of Days in November

Like sands through the hourglass… so are the “Days of our Lives.” The long running daytime soap opera is celebrating 56 years

Watch as the show’s most iconic couple, Bill and Susan Hayes (Doug and Julie) join Good Day NWA with the secrets of soap opera lovers, where you can see episodes of the show, and details of the 2nd Annual Virtual “Day of Days.”

The 2nd Annual Virtual “Day of Days” event is happening in November. It will feature a variety of content including cast interviews, set-tours, q & a panels, quizzes and more! Make sure you are following all things “Days of our Lives” on social media and of course you can see “Days of our Lives” Monday through Friday on KNWA at 1:00 p.m.