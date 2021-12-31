Deadline for Filmmaker Grant; Zing in the New Year; NYE at the Meteor Guitar Gallery – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

December 31 is the last day to apply for the winter cycle of Fayetteville Film Fest Micheaux Award. The Micheaux Award and Film Lab are designed to support and encourage creation of Arkansas-based projects from black, indigenous and filmmakers of color. Fayetteville film fest will distribute up to $4,000 in this cycle. Awards will be distributed to 2 to 3 film projects per cycle with no single application receiving more than $1,500.

A zinging good time is happening at the Scott Family Amazeum on Friday, December 31. “Zing in the New Year” is back. It started at 10:00 a.m. and lasts until to 3:00 p.m. Families can expect a celebration with interactive activities to help welcome in 2022 including party hats that you can take home, and adding a wish to the wish-zing wall. While you’re there, check out the Gear Up: The Science of Bikes Exhibit before it rolls out of town on January 10. Admission to “Zing in the New Year” is $10, and is free for Amazeum members. You do need to reserve your tickets beforehand.

2022 is just around the corner and you can celebrate the New Year in a big way… with a party in Bentonville. The event is happening at the Meteor Guitar Gallery and it features three local bands and a DJ. They would love to ring in the New Year with you.

