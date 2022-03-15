We’re getting closer to announcing this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class, but one artist is saying no thank you. That story kicks off today’s trending stories, here are our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.



Dolly Parton has announced she is pulling out of this year’s nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The country music icon explained her decision in a statement posted on her official social media pages noting she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees. Dolly said in part “I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

She mentioned this has inspired her to put out a great rock and roll album at some point.

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler was briefly handcuffed by Atlanta police after a bank employee mistook him for a robber. According to reports, Coogler walked into a Bank of America branch and passed a bank employee a withdrawal slip with a handwritten note asking her to “be discreet when handing him the cash.” He was trying to withdraw more than $10,000, and the bank employee “received an alert notification” from his account and quickly alerted her manager. Police determined the whole thing was a mistake by the bank employee. Bank of America did release a statement saying in part “it should have never happened.”

Pete Davidson is heading to space. The “Saturday Night Live” star is among the six passengers on the next launch of Jeff Bezo’s space travel venture Blue Origin. The launch is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23.

Alongside the actor and comedian, the crew will include five passengers who paid to be on the mission.

And here’s a look a the new rom-com “The Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock.

The film follows Bullock’s romance novelist character who gets kidnapped by a villain played by Daniel Radcliffe in search of lost treasure while she’s on a book tour with her cover model played by Channing Tatum. The film also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pitt.

“The Lost City” hits theaters Friday, March 25.